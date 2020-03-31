Katrina Kaif turns a corner of her house into workstation amid lockdown & doles out ‘work from home’ goals

Katrina Kaif has been trying to work from home amidst the COVID 19 lockdown. The diva, apart from doing household chores, also has been shelling out work from home goals and her latest photo will make you feel relatable. Check it out.

The Coronavirus or COVID 19 lockdown has left everyone confined to their homes and even Bollywood stars are urging people to stay at home. But, amidst this, some of the stars have resorted to working from home and speaking of this, comes to mind. The diva has been busy with household chores and we have seen Katrina washing utensils, sweeping the floor in the past few social media posts. However, in a recent one, we get to see a side of the Bharat star that will make fans feel relatable.

A photo of the Bharat actress is doing rounds on social media in which we can see Katrina working from home. However, to work from home, the gorgeous turned a beautiful corner of her house into an organised workstation and we couldn’t help but notice how planned and pretty it looked. In the photo, we can see Katrina working on a table with a diary on one side and a spiral notebook on the other. The diva also had her laptop in front of her along with two potted indoor plants to add some colour.

Katrina herself could be seen clad in a white tank top with bottom and her hair was left open. The Bharat star seemed focussed on her work and it surely would give relatable vibes to all those who are working from home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva has been urging people to stay at home amidst the lockdown and a day back, she announced that she’ll be contributing her bit to the PM-Cares Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra for relief of people suffering from COVID 19 and lockdown. On the work front, Katrina’s recent release, Sooryavanshi co-starring has been postponed owing to the theatre shutdown and COVID 19 lockdown.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s photo:

