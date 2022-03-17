Katrina Kaif turns up the heat in pink beachwear; Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham REACTS to her post

Katrina Kaif has not only set a benchmark in the industry with her strong acting skills but has gained a massive following owing to her panache and glamorous looks. Katrina has made a strong place in the hearts of the Kaushal family and her photographs with them are proof. Today, Katrina treated her over 62 million Instagram followers with photos from a beachwear shoot that was styled by her close best friend, Anaita Shroff Adjani. In the photographs, the ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress posed against an orange backdrop. "Some casual beach attire by @anaitashroffadajania," Katrina captioned the post.

The actress’ post captivated her fans' and family members’ attention. Apart from fans, Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal reacted to daughter-in-law Katrina’s photos and added to the endless likes on her latest post. How cute is that! Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania also wrote, “We love our beach vibes! (sic)”. Among many compliments, a fan even asked the actress if the pictures were clicked by Vicky Kaushal. Besides Sham Kaushal, Katrina also received love from Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Patralekhaa, Ananya Panday, and others.

Take a look:

To note, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year after dating each other for a while. The couple invited close friends and family members for their wedding ceremony that was held in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She will also be seen in horror-comedy Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in key roles. She has also begun shooting for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas.

