Katrina Kaif turns Sunday chef for hubby Vicky Kaushal, cooks a scrumptious meal; See PIC

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry and these lovebirds never miss a chance to hit the headlines. Ever since they tied the knot in December last year, fans have been going gaga over the couple and their loved-up pictures on social media. Katrina, who is quite active on social media, often gives a glimpse of her love-filled moments with the Raazi actor which are a treat for the fans.

Now, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a picture of the yummy 'Sunday breakfast' that she cooked for her husband Vicky Kaushal today. In the photo, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress cooked scrambled eggs for her hubby. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, she captioned it "Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me."

Check it out HERE:

Recently, the duo were vacationing in an undisclosed beach destination and were also seen sharing a glimpse of their stay on social media. The Bharat actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos of herself slaying in a black monokini with a big beach hat. She flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for the camera.

To note, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan after keeping their relationship under wraps and only a select few guests were invited, which included close friends, family, and some Bollywood celebrities such as Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera as he collaborates with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan.

