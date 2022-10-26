Katrina Kaif's 'loving wake up call' for Vicky Kaushal has a Phone Bhoot connection; Here's how

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The horror-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, this year. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. Now, ahead of Phone Bhoot's release, Katrina shared a 'loving' video on her social media handle featuring her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal.

In the video, Katrina is seen waking up Vicky in a scary style by playing Phone Bhoot's sound which says 'Mein Bhoot hu' and the actor can be seen waking up in shock and going back to sleep after listening to the sound. Dropping the video, Katrina captioned it: "Biwi ka loving wake up call." Reacting to the video, Siddhant and Shweta Bachchan dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is Katrina Kaif's first collaboration with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their nuptials was an intimate affair with only family and close friends of the couple in attendance. Ever since the duo got married, they have been painting the town red with their romance and bond.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work front

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. It is being directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma and will release on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress also has Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and a superhero movie by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The actor also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie.