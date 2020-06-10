Katrina Kaif is the ultimate fashion guide for donning the white outfits right and these PHOTOS are proof

Take a cue from Katrina Kaif to don the white dress with sheer elegance and here are 3 times the actress managed to put her A-game on. Check out the photos here.

has been one of the finest B-town divas when it comes to fashion and even her casual outfits seem to look extra regal. All-black ensembles have always been a common sighting, especially at airports and random outings, but something else that has also been quite a fashion trend are all-white outfits, or white dresses, for that matter. Katrina has always made heads turn, be it at events or at red carpets, but today, we have curated 3 all-white outfits which we can't seem to get enough of.

The first photo is from an event where she wore a floor-length white dress with leg-o-mutton sleeves and left her hair open. She decided to opt for a pair of delicate silver earrings and in the next, she looked rather stunning with a white bodycon knee-length dress, laced around the waist and off-shouldered with a white strap to hold the outfit. The last outfit is one of my personal favourites, and rightly so, as she wore a layered off-shoulder dress and white heels.

Check out Katrina Kaif's photos in white dresses here:

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan or Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, Which duo aced the ramp walk? VOTE

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat co-starring . The movie did very well at the box office and in fact, it also garnered Katrina a lot of praise for her role in the film. Up ahead, the actress was supposed to be seen in Sooryavanshi co-starring , however, the movie couldn't release due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×