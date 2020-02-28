Katrina Kaif is the ultimate slay queen in a BTS video as she goes ‘palat’ and leaves us in awe; WATCH

Katrina Kaif is one of the most talented stars in Bollywood. The Bharat star shared a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot and left us all swooning with her red hot avatar. Check it out.

Among the most gorgeous stars in Bollywood, if there is one name that outshines everyone, everytime, it is . The Bharat star is undoubtedly the ultimate diva of Bollywood and she never ceases to amaze her fans. Even when Katrina goes sans makeup and is snapped in the city in a casual look, she manages to leave every astounded. And when it comes to red carpet looks, no one nails them better than Miss Kaif and a proof of it, we saw recently when she shared a video.

Katrina took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot where she was seen posing while standing on the red carpet. Donning a gorgeous red dress with complete glam makeup, Katrina dolled up to slay and prove that no one does red carpet looks better than her and her fans would gladly agree. With matching earrings and hair perfectly styled, Kaif took over the red carpet and turned around to pose in the BTS video. Well, the Bharat star managed to leave everyone gasping for breath, with her one look.

(Also Read: Katrina Kaif TROLLS Arjun Kapoor’s photo and asks ‘Did you lose something?’; His EPIC reply will crack you up)

Well, needless to say, Katrina managed to set trends with her look and many of her followers would look up to her as the ultimate style icon.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, reports have been coming in that Katrina is in talks to do a superhero flick with her best friend and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. However, no announcements have been made about it. Apart from this, reportedly, Katrina will be seen in a slick action film with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Amidst this, Katrina was recently snapped with Jonas when the desi girl was back in Mumbai for an event. Katrina and Priyanka’s makeup selfie is taking over the internet.

Credits :Instagram

Read More