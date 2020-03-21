Katrina Kaif urges fans to stay home and be safe in order to do our bit to fight the Coronavirus crisis; VIDEO

Katrina Kaif shared a video on social media where she spread some awareness around Coronavirus and urged fans to stay safe. Check out the video she shared right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has everyone not just taking extra precautions but in fact, it has also lead to celebrities being more woke and sharing messages for fans and their audiences in order to stay safe and stay home. From to , and many other A-listers, B-town has seen celebrities take a strong stand to urge fans to not go out or in fact, shake hands in order to stay away and stop any chanceful spread of COVID 19.

And now, has taken to social media where she has shared a video that starts with her telling how she has shot this video while at home and hopes that the fans are looking at this video from their homes. In the video, the actress has spoken about all things that matter and highlights why social distancing is necessary and that one should avoid any public places or public transport for that matter so that the spread of the COVID 19 virus can be stopped and urges everyone to do their bit in fighting this crisis.

Check out Katrina Kaif's video right here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Bharat and in fact, she received a lot of love for her role in the film and it also did well at the Box office. Her upcoming film has been indefinitely postponed for now due to the coronavirus scare, however, fans are looking forward to see her back on the screens soon.

