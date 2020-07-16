Katrina Kaif is Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bosswoman’ as he pens a sweet note for the actress on her 37th birthday

Today, as Katrina Kaif celebrates her 37th birthday, Varun Dhawan took to social media to wish ‘bosswoman’ aka the Bharat actor. Take a look

and share a great camaraderie and the same was reflected on ’s Koffee With Karan when the two made an appearance together. As we speak, Varun and Katrina share a great rapport, however, earlier, when Katrina was dating , Varun and formed a hate club for Katrina because as soon as Katrina came on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, Salman’s attention diverted from Varun and Arjun to Katrina and this is something that the boys didn’t like.

But as they say, let bygones be bygones and today, on Katrina Kaif’s birthday, Varun Dhawan took to social media to wish Katrina Kaif and alongside the photo, Varun’s caption read, “Happy Birthday @katrinakaif aka #bosswoman..” Besides Varun, , Ahuja, , Neha Dhupia, Ali Abbas Zafar and others also took to social media to wish Katrina Kaif on her birthday.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat and next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release has been pushed. As for Varun Dhawan, he was to share screen space with Katrina Kaif in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer, however, due to date problems, Katrina Kaif walked out of the film, and later, was roped in.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post for Katrina Kaif here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×