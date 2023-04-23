Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and others arrive for Pamela Chopra's prayer meet

On Thursday, Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74. The news of her demise shocked the entire fraternity. Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra and Rani Mukerji performed the last rites of Pamela Chopra on Thursday morning and the news of her demise was officially shared by YRF after the funeral. Several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others were seen arriving at the Chopra house to offer condolences. Today, celebs were seen attending the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra in the city.

Celebs arrive for the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra

A while ago, Katrina and Vicky were seen arriving for Aditya Chopra's mom Pamela Chopra's prayer meet. The couple was seen donning white outfits. Abhishek Bachchan too arrived in a white kurta pajama paired with a Nehru jacket. Other celebs like Luv Ranjan, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Zoya Akthar, Divya Dutta, Rakesh Roshan, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were seen attending the payer meet. Have a look:

Reportedly, Pamela Chopra passed away due to an age-related illness. She was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for the past 15 days. She was put on a ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated. The official statement released by YRF read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Pamela Chopra was last seen in The Romantics. She was seen talking about her husband Yash Chopra and his legacy.

