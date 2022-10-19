Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Couples who will celebrate first Diwali in 2022

The festival of lights is here and people all over the country will be celebrating Diwali on a grand level. The celebrations were put on a back burner in the last two years due to the pandemic. Even the famous Bollywood Diwali parties hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other bigwigs from Bollywood had taken a backseat. But this year, it looks like celebs are all geared up and enthusiastic about Diwali. Amongst everyone, this year's Diwali will be even more special for the newly-married star couples. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, here's a list of Bollywood couples who will be celebrating the festival for the first time after their marriage: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised their fans after they tied the knot last year in December. They opted for an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan with close friends and family members in attendance. After remaining tight-lipped about their romance, the duo finally made Instagram official by sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding. Recently, the couple dished out major couple goals after they shared glimpses of their first Karwa Chauth celebration. Katrina looked heavenly in her pink saree and traditional jewellery. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see VicKat's pictures from their first Diwali celebration with family. The duo might make a striking appearance at star-studded Diwali parties too. Just wait and watch is all we say!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have double reasons to celebrate. The couple is all set to welcome their first baby anytime soon now. They got married in April this year at Ranbir's Vastu house in Bandra. Even they ditched the lavish arrangements and went for a low-key wedding. Just two months after their wedding, the power couple announced their first pregnancy. Recently, during their first Karwa Chauth, Neetu Kapoor wished Alia on Instagram by sharing a throwback picture from the wedding. It will surely be interesting to see how Alia and Ranbir mark the festival of lights.