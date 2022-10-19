Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Couples who will celebrate first Diwali in 2022
Here's a list of Bollywood couples who will be celebrating the festival of lights for the first time after their marriage.
The festival of lights is here and people all over the country will be celebrating Diwali on a grand level. The celebrations were put on a back burner in the last two years due to the pandemic. Even the famous Bollywood Diwali parties hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other bigwigs from Bollywood had taken a backseat. But this year, it looks like celebs are all geared up and enthusiastic about Diwali. Amongst everyone, this year's Diwali will be even more special for the newly-married star couples. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, here's a list of Bollywood couples who will be celebrating the festival for the first time after their marriage:
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised their fans after they tied the knot last year in December. They opted for an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan with close friends and family members in attendance. After remaining tight-lipped about their romance, the duo finally made Instagram official by sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding. Recently, the couple dished out major couple goals after they shared glimpses of their first Karwa Chauth celebration. Katrina looked heavenly in her pink saree and traditional jewellery. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see VicKat's pictures from their first Diwali celebration with family. The duo might make a striking appearance at star-studded Diwali parties too. Just wait and watch is all we say!
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have double reasons to celebrate. The couple is all set to welcome their first baby anytime soon now. They got married in April this year at Ranbir's Vastu house in Bandra. Even they ditched the lavish arrangements and went for a low-key wedding. Just two months after their wedding, the power couple announced their first pregnancy. Recently, during their first Karwa Chauth, Neetu Kapoor wished Alia on Instagram by sharing a throwback picture from the wedding. It will surely be interesting to see how Alia and Ranbir mark the festival of lights.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar
After going all out for Karwa Chauth, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar might have a gala time on their first Diwali together. The duo got married in January this year in Goa. For Karwa Chauth, Mouni got Shiv-Parvati Mehendi done for the occasion. She shared glimpses of her Mehendi-clad hands with her fans on Instagram. Like always, the actress, who is currently enjoying the glorious success of Brahmastra, will manage to make heads turn in her stylish Diwali outfit.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar
Lovebirds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar will also be joining the bandwagon! The couple got married in February this year at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala. They didn't celebrate Karwa Chauth on a grand level but Shibani did give a sneak peek into her chic mangalsutra. In her post, Shibani also revealed that she didn't fast for Farhan. Now it has to be seen how they deck up for Diwali and paint the town red with their love.
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated each other for 11 years. After a fruitful association, they decided to tie the knot last year in November in Chandigarh. Due to the pandemic, the couple invited their close friends from the industry. The beautiful duo will also be seen ringing in their first Diwali post-wedding.
Read Also | EXCLUSIVE: No party at SRK, Bachchans; Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Salman to grace Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash