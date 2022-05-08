Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal drop NEW wedding photos on Mother's Day as they shower love on their mum-in-law's
On the sweet occasion o.ther's Day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped brand new photos as they shared some precious memories featuring their mum's
On the sweet occasion of Mother's Day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped brand new photos as they shared some precious memories featuring their mum's and mother-in-law. Katrina shared a photo with her mum Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky's mum Veena Kaushal as she wished them. She captioned it, "Mother’s Day," with a bunch of blue hearts.
Whereas, Vicky Kaushal dropped a series of unseen wedding photos from his and Katrina's big day. Dedicating it to his mom and mother-in-law, Vicky shared some fun photos. One picture showed his mum Veena dancing her heart out during the baraat, while another featured Katrina and Vicky receiving blessings from Suzanne.
Take a look at their posts below: