Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal drop NEW wedding photos on Mother's Day as they shower love on their mum-in-law's

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on May 08, 2022 10:22 AM IST  |  492
On the sweet occasion of Mother's Day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped brand new photos as they shared some precious memories featuring their mum's and mother-in-law. Katrina shared a photo with her mum Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky's mum Veena Kaushal as she wished them. She captioned it, "Mother’s Day," with a bunch of blue hearts. 

Whereas, Vicky Kaushal dropped a series of unseen wedding photos from his and Katrina's big day. Dedicating it to his mom and mother-in-law, Vicky shared some fun photos. One picture showed his mum Veena dancing her heart out during the baraat, while another featured Katrina and Vicky receiving blessings from Suzanne. 

Take a look at their posts below:  

