Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who’ll celebrate first Holi post-wedding

Holi or the festival of colours is around the corner. The festival is fun to celebrate with family members and friends. This year, Holi is also special for the film fraternity as lot of Bollywood celebrities tied the knot and they will celebrate the festival for the first time with their partners post-wedding. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, these sweet couples of the tinsel town already created a buzz when they tied the knot. Hence, it would be fun to watch their Holi celebration pictures now.

Today, we have listed down all the star couples who are going to play the festival of colors, Holi with their partners for the first time after they got married. Here’s a look:

1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The couple tied the knot in December last year and surprised everyone. They had an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. Later, they treated their fans with wedding pictures. Hence, it would be fun to watch their Holi photos too.

2. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

They tied the knot in February this year in a dreamy setting. The couple took the big step after dating for several years. They had an intimate wedding in Khandala. And, the inside wedding pictures were a treat for the eyes.

3. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

After dating for a decade, they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony last year in November. Their wedding was also like a fairy tale. They took their vows in the presence of close friends and family members.

4. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

The couple tied the knot in June last year. They had an intimate wedding. Yami created a buzz, all thanks to her natural looks for her D-day. It will be fun to watch their Holi pictures now.

5. Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

These lovebirds tied the knot in November last year. Their Instagram handles are filled with each other's pictures and now, fans are eagerly waiting to see their photos from the Holi celebration.

6. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

The couple tied the knot after dating for 7 long years. As per Pinkvilla’s exclusive, Sheetal will join Vikrant on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Gaslight’ in Rajkot. They will also visit Somnath Temple as it will be their first Holi post-marriage.

