Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal: From friends to 'soon to be' husband & wife, full timeline of their relationship

Bollywood love stories are usually all about grand romantic gestures, with songs about the couple declaring their love to the entire world and beyond. Ironically, when Bollywood king and queen Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kindled their relationship, it was quite a hushed affair. The low-key couple has kept the news to themselves, and are adamant to keep their fans in full suspense. Once in a while, colleagues like Ayushmann Khurrana might indicate their courtship and if we are lucky, we catch a glimpse of the couple attending parties together. Well, fans are even speculating their marriage now, so when are you going to tell us, Kat and Vicky? Till the time they reveal their story, here’s small decoding of their timeline, of how these two beautiful people’s ‘rumoured’ relationship might have started out.

Koffee with Karan

It all started at a party…except there was 'Koffee' not beer, and the host was Karan Johar. On an episode of Koffee with Karan, Katrina confessed that she would love to work with the ‘Uri’ actor and thought that they’d look good together. Later, when Vicky made an appearance on the show, he said he was flattered and made quite a cute deal about it by acting lovestruck and fainting. Well, it was the perfect recipe for the start of their relationship!

Zee Cine Awards

The sparks really flew at the Zee Cine Awards show in 2019. Vicky Kaushal, in his ‘Major Vihaan Shergill’ avataar, asked Katrina ‘How’s the josh!’ To this, the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actress responded earnestly, ‘High sir!’ Vicky Kaushal was blushing as Kat pulled his leg. The episode took an even cuter turn as Vicky jokingly asked for her hand, singing the Bollywood hit song ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.

Making Appearances Together

Of course, parties were really involved somewhere in their love story! On multiple occasions, the couple was spotted together, even though they sneakily went and came back from the parties in separate cars. Yet, as the saying goes, the public knows everything. Fans started speculating about their relationship at this point.

New Year’s 2021

Speculations are that the couple even did the big countdown till new year 2021 together. Though the two shared pictures with their respective siblings during the New Year celebrations, fans could easily deduct the two were together - the location was quite similar, after all. Moreover, Kat even shared a story of hugging a man in a mustard-colored T-shirt. Many thought it was none other than our dear Vicky since just around that time he had posted a pic in a similar-looking T-shirt.

Check the duo's New Year 2021's posts:

Harshvardhan Kapoor’s slip of the tongue

Though Vicky and Kat are good at keeping secrets, it seems that their friends and family are not! On an episode of Zoom’s Invite Only, Harshvardhan Kapoor admitted that the glam couple was indeed dating. Reflecting, he even wondered if he’d find himself in trouble for revealing the news. He was right since Katrina was a bit upset about her personal details being compromised.

At present

These days, the couple has been quite candid with the audience. They wished each other on their birthdays. During Sardar Udham’s screening, Kat came and hugged her guy too. Moreover, they visited their manager’s office, which gave birth to the wedding rumours. Though a while back their Roka rumours were all over the place, the couple is yet to spill the beans.

