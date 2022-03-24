Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, KJo gives a sneak-peek into Apoorva Mehta's b'day bash

It hasn’t been long when the Bollywood witnessed a starry night with Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash early this month. It was a grand party which was attended by Bollywood’s who’s who. From Alia Bhatt to Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, the A-listers were seen making their way to wish Apoorva. While several pics and videos from the bash have been doing the rounds on social media, Karan Johar has shared a new video on social media featuring a compilation of pics from the starring night.

The video started with Karan Johar showering love on Apoorva. Later, the birthday boy was seen striking a post with Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky-Katrina, Gauri, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit and others. This video is proof of how Apoorva’s birthday bash was all about having endless memories, smiles with all the big shots under one roof. Karan captioned the post as, “Celebrations, memories and smiles that shined brighter than the stars” along with heart emoticons.

Check out Karan Johar’s post featuring pics from Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party here:

Earlier, Karan had penned a sweet note for Apoorva’s 50th birthday on social media. He wrote, “Love you my oldest and dearest and closest friend and partner in crime. May this milestone matter like no other. Thank you for being the force and strength of everything we do. To my family forever happy birthday @apoorva1972” as he shared a throwback pic with Apoorva with a heart emoticon.

