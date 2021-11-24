Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to go Priyanka & Nick Jonas' way with a 'no mobile' policy for guests at wedding?

Over the past few weeks, the buzz about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding has taken over the internet. As each day passes, a new report comes to light about their rumoured December wedding in Rajasthan and leaves fans excited. And now, another update states that Vicky and Katrina apparently have opted for a 'no mobile phones' policy for all the invited guests at the wedding to ensure safety and security and avoid any leakage of photos from the intimate wedding affair.

Now, as per an India Today report, an insider claimed that the event management company that Vicky and Katrina have signed up with for their wedding has been asked to ensure that there is no leakage of photos and videos from the affair. The report has the insider stating that the duo is quite hands on with their wedding prep and have put a huge team in place to ensure privacy during their wedding. Well, if this turns out to be true, then like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding, fans will have to wait longer to see Katrina and Vicky's bride and groom avatar.

The insider reportedly told India Today, "This is a big day for both of them, so it’s obvious that they are going all-out to ensure that there is no situation where photos and videos are being leaked on social media without them knowing. Katrina and Vicky are hands-on with the wedding prep and there is an elaborate team put in place to ensure privacy and security." Further, the report claimed that since the couple has invited A-listers and a lot o family guests, the 'No phones' policy will apply to all. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina will have a designated area beyond which no phones would be allowed.

Well, with celebrity weddings previously too, we have seen many stars imposing similar restrictions. Priyanka and Nick had done the same for their Jodhpur double wedding. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also had a similar request for their guests during their Lake Como wedding. Well, amid all this, fans of Vicky and Katrina have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of their nuptials. Reports also have come in that they may announce it soon.

Also Read|Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal: From friends to 'soon to be' husband & wife, full timeline of their relationship