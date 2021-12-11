Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Haldi: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar & others in awe of pre-wedding pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are official man and wife now. The lovebirds tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort. While it was a grand yet intimate ceremony for Katrina and Vicky, the newlyweds have been taking the social media by a storm as they shared beautiful pics from their wedding ceremonies and it is a treat for the fans. As the newlyweds have shared pics from their haldi ceremony today, several celebs have taken to the comment section to shower love on Vicky and Katrina.

Taking to their Instagram handle, both Katrina and Vicky had shared stunning pics from the haldi ceremony which was all about love, laughter and fun. Taking to the comment section, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, etc. showered love on the newlyweds. Dia Mirza took to the Instagram story and shared Vicky and Katrina’s haldi pics. She captioned the image as, “Phoolon. Phalon. Khush raho” along with heart emoticon. On the other hand, Katrina’s Jee Le Zaraa co-star Alia also took to the comment section and wrote, “Beautiessssss” along with a heart emoticon. Besides, Anushka Sharma also dropped hearts for the newlyweds.

Here’s a look at celeb reactions to Vicky-Katrina’s haldi pics:

Meanwhile, Katrina’s sister Isabelle shared a beautiful candid pic with Vicky Kaushal from the haldi cermony. In the pic, she was seen applying haldi to the groom. Isabelle had captioned the image as, “Full fun & joy. My cheeks still hurt from smiling so much”.