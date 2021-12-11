Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Haldi PICS: Sunny Kaushal dancing with bhabhi to flowers showered, 5 EPIC moments

It’s been two days since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. To note, their pre-wedding ceremonies had begun early this week at the Six Senses Fort Barwara and the couple was very particular about the privacy policy during the festivities. However, now the newlyweds Katrina and Vicky are treating fans with beautiful pics from the ceremonies. After sharing their D-Day pics, the couple has now dropped pics from their haldi ceremony and they are sheer love.

Taking to their respective social media handle, Katrina and Vicky shared beautiful pics which were all about happy faces and celebration. And while the internet is on fire and netizens can’t stop gushing about the newlyweds haldi pics, here are some of the best moments from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s haldi pics which will make you fall in love with the couple.

Sunny Kaushal shakes a leg with his ‘parjai ji’

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal has been ecstatic about welcoming a new member in the family, i.e., his parjai ji (sister-in-law) Katrina Kaif. And he was seen enjoying all the ceremonies the most. In this pic, Katrina’s devar (brother-in-law) looked overjoyed as the bride to be arrived for the haldi ceremony. Katrina looked stunning in an ivory coloured dress with heavy golden embroidery and sat beneath a pink dupatta being held by her sisters, (a tradition in Punjabi wedding). On the other hand, Sunny was seen dancing his heart out at the ceremony.

A candid moment between saas and bahu

It has been reported that Vicky’s family had been eagerly looking forward to welcoming Katrina to their family. And the recent haldi pics showed a beautiful glimpse of Katrina’s adorable bond with her sasu maa (Vicky’s mother). In the pic, Vicky’s mother was seen applying haldi to Katrina. To note, the saas-bahu seemed to be twinning in ivory white coloured outfits.

Sham Kaushal is a happy father

In this pic, Sham was seen applying haldi to groom Vicky and the father-son duo were overjoyed. They were seen sharing a candid moment during the haldi ceremony.

Flowers showered on the bride

Wedding ceremonies are certainly the best days of a girl’s life and Katrina’s loved one’s made sure to make it a day to remember for her. After the haldi ceremony, the bride was showered with flowers and this beautiful click perfectly sums up her happiness.

Vicky and Katrina’s mushy romance

The haldi ceremony would have been incomplete without this mushy pic where Katrina was seen applying haldi to Vicky.

