Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have a Mumbai reception for industry friends after the wedding?

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9 and amid all the buzz about their nuptials, fans have been quite excited. While a recent update had stated that Vicky and Katrina reportedly are re-working on the guestlist amid the Omicron COVID 19 variant, a new report is now claiming that the soon to be married duo also is planning for a grand reception in Mumbai for a very specific reason in their mind.

As per a report of India Today, a friend close to the couple revealed that Vicky and Katrina are quite occupied with all planning related to the wedding. Amid it, the friend told the news channel that Vicky and Katrina have decided to host a Mumbai reception for industry friends who are unable to travel for their wedding. Not just this, it was also claimed in the report that Katrina and Vicky want to invite their media friends too to the reception.

The source told India Today, "Vicky and Katrina are in the thick of the wedding preparations. Everything from the guest list to the food menu is being planned to the smallest detail. They chose to have a Mumbai reception so that those who are unable to make it to the wedding can be with the couple in the Bollywood capital. Apart from their industry colleagues, the couple also has plans to invite their media friends."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Vicky Kaushal was snapped at Katrina's house. The actor was seen exiting her building ahead of the wedding and fans of the two were left excited. A report earlier had stated that the duo may announce the wedding soon. However, so far, Katrina and Vicky have kept mum about the nuptials. The guest list for their Rajasthan wedding reportedly includes names like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others.

