Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal hold hands in new PIC from their sea-facing expensive home
PDA Alert! Katrina Kaif shares a picture with Vicky Kaushal as they take in the gorgeous view from the balcony of their Mumbai apartment.
Bollywood’s favourite couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal don’t often share glimpses from their personal lives, but when they do, the pictures break the Internet. Katrina and Vicky, who got married in December last year, very rarely share pictures together. In a rare moment, Katrina Kaif has now shared a picture with Vicky, and it shows them enjoying the picturesque view from the balcony of their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and posted a photograph that shows her and Vicky Kaushal with their hands clasped together, enjoying the romantic monsoon weather. The background of the picture shows dark grey clouds covering the sky, the unobstructed view of the Arabian sea, and the trees lining the beach. The actress simply shared the picture along with a heart; check it out below.
Vicky and Katrina moved to their love nest in Juhu after their wedding, and their apartment is in the same building as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s. In fact, after Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, Anushka congratulated them and welcomed them to the neighborhood. “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds,” she wrote.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had kept their relationship lowkey for two years before tying the knot in December 2021. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends of the couple in attendance. Only a few friends from the industry such as Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh were invited to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.
