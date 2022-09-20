Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal hold hands in new PIC from their sea-facing expensive home

Bollywood’s favourite couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal don’t often share glimpses from their personal lives, but when they do, the pictures break the Internet. Katrina and Vicky, who got married in December last year, very rarely share pictures together. In a rare moment, Katrina Kaif has now shared a picture with Vicky, and it shows them enjoying the picturesque view from the balcony of their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and posted a photograph that shows her and Vicky Kaushal with their hands clasped together, enjoying the romantic monsoon weather. The background of the picture shows dark grey clouds covering the sky, the unobstructed view of the Arabian sea, and the trees lining the beach. The actress simply shared the picture along with a heart; check it out below.