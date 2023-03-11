Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal invited neighbours Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli for dinner; Here’s what happened next

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021. Post their marriage, the couple shifted to a new apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are their neighbours. Post Katrina and Vicky’s wedding, Anushka Sharma congratulated the couple, and her message confirmed that they are neighbours. In a recent interview, Anushka Sharma shared that Vicky and Katrina invited her and Virat Kohli for dinner at their home. Anushka and Virat, however, eat dinner at 6 pm. The actress has shared what happened next, and how her conversation with Katrina went.

Anushka Sharma reveals being invited by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for dinner

While speaking with Grazia India, Anushka Sharma said that she is a bit socially awkward and that she doesn’t enjoy going out to parties. However, she said that she likes calling some friends over to her house for dinner and home-cooked meals. Speaking about the same, she said that she doesn’t enjoy loud, noisy parties and that as she has grown older, she looks for a connection with those she is spending time with. Anushka said that she enjoys spending time with family and close friends, instead of having small talks at loud parties, where everyone is trying to talk over each other.

Anushka also shared that she and Virat have dinner by 6 pm, and sleep at 9.30. This is why when their neighbours Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal invited them for dinner, Anushka told Katrina that they would have to leave soon. Recounting how their conversation went, Anushka laughed and said, “So I said [to Katrina], for you we’ll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon. So she’s like okay, you’ll have dinner and Vicky and me will have snacks.”

Anushka was also asked about the time when she said that Shah Rukh Khan understands her awkwardness, which is why he doesn’t invite her to his parties. Reacting to that, Anushka said that the two of them understand that she is socially awkward, and accept her the way she is and that it is the ‘nicest thing anyone can do in the world.’

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress, in which she will be essaying the titular role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She had a special appearance in Triptii Dimri starrer Qala, which was released in December 2022.

