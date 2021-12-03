Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to land directly at wedding venue via chopper from Jaipur to avoid paparazzi?

The excitement of fans knows no bounds as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get married. The wedding that is reportedly taking place at a resort in Rajasthan on December 9, will see guests coming in from December 7. Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky are also expected to fly to the wedding venue on December 5 and fans were hoping to see their airport photos. However, now, as per the latest report, fans will have to wait longer as the soon-to-be-married duo will directly land at the wedding venue.

As per an India Today report, Vicky and Katrina will be flying out to Jaipur on December 5 and post that, will be taking a helicopter straight to the wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara resort. All this, the soon-to-be-married duo is doing to avoid being photographed by the paparazzi. The wedding venue reportedly is a 2-hour drive from the Jaipur airport. Well, if this turns out to be true, fans of Vicky and Katrina will only get to see them as a married couple when they share the news.

Apart from all this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Vicky and Katrina will be legally married before they head for the ceremonies in Rajasthan. While the stars have remained mum about the wedding, several reports have been doing rounds about their guest list, no photography clause, no name tags at the wedding venue and more such details. Recently, Gajraj Rao almost confirmed the details of the wedding when he reacted to Vicky and Katrina putting a mobile ban on their wedding.

