Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal might have to make THIS additional trip before their wedding in Rajasthan?

The wedding festivities of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly begin from today at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The bride-to-be and groom-to-be arrived at the venue last night and it was a complete fan frenzy at the Jaipur airport. Well, both Vicky and Katrina looked resplendent as they left for their big day. The latest reports suggest that the soon-to-be-married couple might visit centuries-old Ganesh Temple, housed within Ranthambore Fort, to seek divine blessings during their wedding week.

According to reports in ETimes, locals in Sawai Madhopur have recommended that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visit the Trinetra Ganesh Temple to seek blessings from God. This temple is situated around 32 km from Six Senses Fort. It is believed that this unique Ganesha Temple has a legacy of having the ultimate blessing power for new beginnings and newlyweds. Locals even send the first copy of their wedding invitations to this temple to have an auspicious beginning to their happily ever after.

The report further stated that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding invitations were not sent to the Temple and it is then that the locals informed the people related to the couple that they should definitely visit the holy location up in the Ranthambore hills. This unique temple was built in the year 1300 AD by King Hammira, and this is the only temple in India to feature Lord Ganesha’s entire family. The temple houses idols of Ganesh, Riddhi Siddhi (his wives) and two sons (Shub and Labh) along with the idol of mushak (mouse, his vehicle).

