Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan: Here's how couples celebrated Karwa Chauth

On October 13, the festival of Karwa Chauth was celebrated on a grand level. After keeping it low-key for two years due to the pandemic, people went all out with the celebrations this year. Even Bollywood couples were seen painting the town red with their love. The festival is celebrated by married women who fast and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Newly-married B-town couples like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoyed the day to the fullest. Here's how our favourite star couples celebrated Karwa Chauth: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Katrina and Vicky got married last year in December. It was their first Karwa Chauth after marriage. The couple looked all things gorgeous in their traditional outfits. Katrina opted for a red saree with a printed blouse and teamed her look with sindoor, red chooda and mangalsutra. They also shared a picture while posing with Vicky's parents. Sharing the pictures with fans, Katrina wrote in Hindi, "Pehla #KarwaChauth." In no time, their pictures went viral on the internet and fans couldn't stop gushing over them. Even celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar and Sharvari Wagh sent love to the couple.

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan Natasha and Varun headed to Anil Kapoor's residence to celebrate the occasion. The veteran actor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosts a Karwa Chauth bash for Bollywood wives every year. The lovebirds twinned in pink as they wore ethnic outfits. Varun took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their celebration. In the pictures, he was seen feeding her sweets to break her fast. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Happy #karvachauth."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Sonam and Anand recently welcomed their first baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Since then, the actress has been keeping a low profile. She was seen attending her mom's Karwa Chauth celebration. The new mommy was seen all decked up in a pink saree paired with a green blouse. She shared the pictures and also revealed that she doesn't fast for Anand. She also explained the real reason behind not fasting in her post. Sonam wrote, "My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together. I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!" To this, her husband replied, "you look great! intermittent is a powerful anti inflammatory and recovery tool.. and yea, it was so nice to see Mom’s famous KC celebration! So special!! @kapoor.sunita."

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar This was a first for Mouni and Suraj too. The actress went all out with the preparations. She got Shiv-Parvati mehendi done ahead of the big day. Mouni opted for a netted embroidered saree with a strappy blouse. She completed her look with heavy jhumkas, a low bun and sindoor. On the other hand, Suraj wore an all-white traditional outfit. Sharing glimpses of their celebration, the Brahmastra actress wrote, "My happy place."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka might be in the US but she always manages to celebrate Karwa Chauth with Nick. She gave a sneak peek into her celebration without revealing her look. PC took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a henna-clad hand with Nick's initials written on it. She was also seen sporting a red saree paired with a red chooda and holding a sieve. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating." and tagged Nick.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra After facing a tough time, Shilpa and Raj were seen celebrating Karwa Chauth at Sunita and Anil Kapoor's residence. Shilpa was dressed in a red saree while Raj wore a checkered kurta with Nehru jacket. The actress shared the picture and captioned it as, "MINE .. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth .. When he fasts for you too. Gratitude. Picture courtesy: @anilskapoor."