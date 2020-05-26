Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal or Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor; Which duo you'd like to see on Koffee With Karan?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal or Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora- Which couple you would like to see in the new season of Koffee With Karan? Do let us know in the comments section.

The Bollywood film industry has never been able to save itself from the grips of gossips, rumours, and controversies and multiple instances prove the same. Of late, two couples have been hogging all the limelight in B-town for quite some time. Yes, we are talking about , Vicky Kaushal, and , here. These two couples have been grabbing headlines for the past one year and the reasons behind the same are known to everyone.

Talking about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, although the two of them have never admitted about being a relationship, their frequent outings and meetings say otherwise. A few days back, both of them stole the limelight when they were spotted at a Holi party. On the other hand, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have now been quite vocal about their relationship and have openly accepted the same. The two of them have been spotted at various events and occasions together.

So, everyone knows that there is one place where the celebs love to spill the beans about their personal lives and that is Koffee With Karan hosted by . Well, there is a chance that these couples would grace the sets of the show soon one day! We would now like to ask you which couple among Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor should be the guests in the new season of Koffee with Karan? Do let us know about your opinions below in the comments section.

