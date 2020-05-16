Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal or Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh: Which affair rumour did you believe? COMMENT

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal or Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Singh - which couple's affair rumour did you believe? Do let us know in the comments section.

The film industry in India is always abuzz with multiple gossips and controversies most of which are related to linkup rumours. For instance, and Vicky Kaushal have been the latest talk of the town after the two of them were spotted together at various events and occasions, the latest being a Holi party that further sparked off the rumours. However, the two of them have always brushed off such rumours and haven’t spoken about the same.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati recently got engaged to the very beautiful Miheeka Bajaj. But there was a time when he was rumoured to be dating another actress from the South film industry. Yes, we are talking about Rakul Preet Singh here. The two of them happen to be close friends too. There were multiple rumours about the actors dating each other but they have always denied the claims. Rakul, in fact, admitted being single stating that she is too busy to be in a relationship.

Well, one thing is for sure that these linkup rumours among the popular celebs have managed to grab limelight from time to time. Needless to say, sometimes these reports turn out to be true while a few others turn out to be completely baseless. What are your opinions about this? Which couple’s affair rumour do you think is absolutely true? Do leave in your comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×