Is Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s absence on social media for same 3 days in lockdown a coincidence?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be together for a long time. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Katrina and Vicky’s absence from social media during the same 3 days has left fans wondering if it was just a coincidence or something more.

They say there is no smoke without fire and it is true in most cases. However, in the case of and Vicky Kaushal, fans are still in a dilemma over whether they are together or not. For the longest time, rumours about Katrina and Vicky seeing each other have been coming in and the two have never commented on the same. Last time, Vicky spoke on it, he ended up just mentioning that he considers love to be a beautiful feeling but didn’t say anything about the speculations surrounding him and Katrina.

Now, amidst the lockdown, everyone is confined to their homes and stars are active on social media. While surfing social media, we noticed something offbeat about both Vicky and Katrina’s profile posts. The two had been regularly sharing updates on Instagram since the lockdown was announced. Be it Katrina’s sweeping video or washing utensils or Vicky’s photo with his mom, the two actors remained active on social media. However, the thing that grabbed our attention was the two being absent from Instagram on the same 3 days.

Katrina’s last post prior to the announcement of donation to PM-CARES was a birthday wish for Karishma Kohli. Similarly, Vicky too had shared a childhood photo 3 days ago after which he started sharing posts on social media almost around the same time as Katrina. Interestingly, just 15 hours after Katrina decided to pledge a donation to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Vicky too did the same and shared the update on social media. Now, this absence of the rumoured duo at the same time from social media, after doing regular updates amid the lockdown, has left us inquisitive about Vicky and Katrina. Well, while we are still in a fix whether Katrina and Vicky’s absence was just a stroke of serendipity, we’d like to know what you think about the same. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

