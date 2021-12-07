Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Mehendi: Ladkewalas excited to officially welcome the bride to family

Katrina Kaif is all set to marry Vicky Kaushal in two days and their massive fan following can’t keep calm about it. The wedding will take place in the regal city of Rajasthan and it will be a grand ceremony. While the ceremony will begin tonight with the sangeet ceremony, it will be followed by a grand mehendi ceremony tomorrow. Now according to media reports, Katrina and Vicky will be hosting the mehendi ceremony together in the presence of their family members.

The media reports suggest that since Vicky belongs to a Punjabi family, it is going to be a grand celebration as per the Punjabi culture. And this celebration will be joined by Katrina, her mother and other family members. Interestingly, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor’s family is quite excited to have Katrina in the family and are looking forward to officially welcome her. “Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mama, mami are all looking forward to officially welcome Katrina into the family,” a source close to TOI was quoted saying.

The source further stated that the wedding preparations are going on in full swing and both the families are looking forward to the celebrations. “It's going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple's special day! While it's going to be a private, intimate affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand. They have spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one!”