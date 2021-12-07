Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s regal wedding inspired by THIS actress' marriage ceremony: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has been the talk of the town ever since speculations about the actors getting married hit the headlines. While various exciting details relating to the wedding have been creating buzz, the to-be-bride and groom have resorted to keeping their special day a super intimate and secret affair. Now, the latest reports in a leading daily claim that Katrina got the inspiration for her secret wedding from a certain co-star whose marriage ceremony had come as a surprise for everyone. Any idea who this actress is? Well, no points for guessing! It’s none other than Anushka Sharma.