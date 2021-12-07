Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Sangeet: Celebrations on with mesmerizing lights and music at Six Senses Resort

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who have been dating each other for a while, are set to become Mr & Mrs soon. It is going to be a grand ceremony in the royal city of Rajasthan. And while the wedding will reportedly take place on December 9, the pre-wedding festivities have finally begun at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Interestingly, the soon-to-wed couple is having their Sangeet tonight and it is going to be a gala night.

While Katrina and Vicky have reportedly asked guests to follow a no-phone diktat inside the wedding venue, we do have glimpses of Six Senses Fort from the outside. In the video shared below, one can see the beautifully lit-up resort in some distance. Along with it, one can also hear some faint music playing in the resort. Looks like Vicky and Katrina, along with their close ones are all set for a musical night filled with lots of fun and excitement.

