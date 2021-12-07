Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Sangeet: No Ranbir Kapoor songs to be played at couple’s wedding festivities

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to marry in two days and the celebrations are about to begin tonight. The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a while, will be walking down the aisle on December 9 in a regal wedding in Jaipur. Interestingly, the couple will be having their sangeet ceremony tonight and the preparations are going on in full swing. According to media reports, while Katrina and Vicky will be seen performing together tonight, Ranbir Kapoor songs are prohibited during the festivities.

As per a report published in India Today, several Bollywood songs have been shortlisted for Vicky and Katrina’s wedding ceremonies. Songs like Teri Ore from Singh Is Kinng and Kala Chashma and Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho have also been on the list. However, while all wedding theme and love songs are welcomed at the wedding, Katrina’s ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor’s songs are a big no no during the celebration. The media reports suggested that Katrina, who called it quits with RK a couple of years ago, doesn’t want any memory of the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky will be having their mehendi ceremony tomorrow morning. It will be followed by the wedding ceremony on December 9. The media reports suggested that groom Vicky will be making a grand entry on his D-Day and it likely to come on a chariot which will be drawn by 7 horses. It is also reported that Vicky and Katrina will be heading to Maldives for their honeymoon.