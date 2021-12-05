Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding: Bride to be’s mom to wear Anita Dongre’s outfit on the big day?

It is just a couple of days for Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The actress, who has been dating Vicky Kaushal for a while, will be taking the plunge with him in a grand destination wedding in Rajasthan. The preparations are going on in full swing and the couple has been making sure to maintain privacy regarding their big day. Amid this, Katrina’s mother and other family members have also flown to India to be a part of the lovebirds’ wedding festivities.

Interestingly, the bride to be’s family has also been busy preparing for the diva’s D-Day. Interestingly, Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte was papped outside the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress’ house. In the pics, Suzanne was seen dressed in an orange coloured top with a fawn coloured trousers. Interestingly, the bride to be’s mother was seen carrying shopping bags from Anita Dongre and the pics have led to speculations that she will be wearing the ace designer’s outfit for her daughter’s big day.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s mother’s pics:

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, there are reports that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will begin from December 7. A report published in ETimes stated, “There’s a small function on December 10, after which Vicky and Katrina will leave from Ranthambore. Till now, their families too haven’t reached. Guess they too will be coming on December 6. All preparations are in full swing and everything is on track”.