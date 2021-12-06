Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding date, venue, location & guest list; Here’s everything about their union

Winter is the season of weddings and amid this Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours took everyone by surprise. Fans were shocked to know that the two most promising actors are going to take the plunge in their life. The couple, however, managed to keep their love story away from the media glare. As the preparation is in full swing, let's take a quick look at when the cupid struck them. Reportedly, it is believed that it all started on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.

During a 2019 episode, when the host asked Katrina who she would like to work with in her next film, the actress took Vicky’s name and said that they would look good together. And later when Vicky appeared on the show with Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan told him the same and left the actor surprised.

Following this, Vicky and Katrina were seen together at award functions and multiple Bollywood events but never accepted their relationship. But the rumours of their dating started when Vicky and Katrina made their first public appearance together at a Diwali party. They were even seen attending the screening of ‘Shershaah’ together. Well, if reports are to be believed then they also had a Roka ceremony on Diwali. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guests were made to sign an NDA clause.

The other rules the couple has mandated for those attending the wedding are no disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing pictures on social media, no sharing location on social media, no contact with the outside world till you leave the venue, all photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners and no reels or videos to be made at the wedding venue.

Now talking about the biggest wedding of the year, it is only two days away and here we will be sharing detailed information about the occasion. Take a look here:

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding date:

On December 9, the nation will witness the union of one of the most gorgeous couples in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The wedding festivities reportedly began on December 4 and will go on till December 12. The two are expected to tie the knot as per Hindu customs. The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the mehendi ceremony the next day. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10. As reported, the couple will also have formal wedding ceremony. They also had to do a court marriage under the SMA, 1954.

Wedding venue:

The couple will take vows in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The fort boasts contemporary Rajasthani architecture with state-of-the-art facilities. The entire place is already booked from December 6 to 11. Often called a symbol of royal India, the place boasts of everything from private and outdoor pools, steam, sauna to signature spa treatments, fitness centers, aerial yoga pavilions and much more. The resort has 48 suites that are designed in contemporary Rajasthani style and range from 753 square feet to 3,014 square feet. The prize of one suite starts from Rs 83,944 for one night at Fort Suite and goes up to Rs 3,26,943 for Rani Rajkumari Suite. The charges for the highest quality Thakur Bhagwati Singh Suite and Raja Man Singh Suite are available on request.

Location:

It is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have some special activities planned for their wedding guests. They have also made arrangements for a special tiger safari for them at the Ranthambore National Park, which is located near Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Wedding guest list:

The guest list includes celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, Ali Abbas Zafar, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others.

Security for wedding:

To note, Salman's bodyguard Shera, who runs his own security company named Tiger Security, will be in charge of the security at the wedding location. District collector of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, Rajendra Kishan said that those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed without RT-PCR test.

Drones around the wedding venue:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif want privacy during their dream wedding. Reportedly, even drones flying near the wedding venue will be shot down. The measure has also been put in place to ensure that no photos or videos from the wedding get leaked online. Moreover, guests at the wedding will not even be referred to by their names but will be given secret codes.

