Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to have a five tier Tiffany cake from an Italian chef?

The one thing that guests look forward to at any wedding is the food. Well, there is only one wedding that everyone is currently grabbing all the attention and it is of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Fans are eager to know about every single detail of the wedding and we have been keeping all of you updated. We gave you a glimpse of how the bride and groom-to-be reached the wedding venue late at night and now we have an update regarding the interesting food menu of the wedding.

According to India Today, the food at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding includes live stalls for kachori, dahi Bhalla and fusion chaat. North Indian delicacies that include kebabs and fish platters. Traditional Rajasthani cuisine like Daal Baati Churma with around 15 types of daals made from different lentils. A blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake curated by a chef from Italy. Separate stall for paan and gol gappas and other Indian delicacies for the guests.

According to earlier reports, the pre-wedding festivities will begin today. From a grand haldi, mehendi sangeet to a big fat Indian wedding, it is going to be an amazing 3-day affair at the Six Senses Resort Barwara.

Guests like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, and others have already left to attend the big wedding. Vicky and Katrina might hold a special reception party in Mumbai for the ones who could not attend the wedding.

