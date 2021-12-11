Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding: Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur spill beans about the couple’s D-Day

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has been one of the most talked about event of tinselvile these days. It is was an intimate ceremony which was attended by couple’s respective family and close friends. While Katrina and Vicky have kept their love affair under the wraps, they have been quite particular about the privacy policy. Clearly, the lovebirds’ fans have been waiting to get every detail about their big day. Amid this, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, who were a part of Katrina and Vicky’s celebrations, have opened up on the couple’s D-Day.

As Kabir and Mini are back in the town, the couple stated that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was a dreamy affair. Talking to Times of India, Kabir Khan stated that the wedding was amazing, “It was very good. The wedding was very beautiful”. On the other hand, Mini Mathur spoke about the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress and mentioned that she was over the moon during her wedding festivities. “The wedding was gorgeous and Katrina is extremely happy,” Mini was quoted saying. To note, Kabir and Mini are quite close to Vicky and Katrina. It is reported that the couple even had their roka ceremony at the filmmaker’s place on Diwali this year.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky have taken the social media by a storm as they shared pics from their haldi ceremony. While Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama, Katrina was a sight to behold in her cream coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery. They had captioned the post as, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.”