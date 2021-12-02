Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue, Six Senses Fort sold out between December 5 to 11?

The excitement levels of all Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fans have currently reached its peak as we have entered December and if reports are to be believed, then the big wedding is all set to take place from December 7 to December 9. It is reported that the love birds will be tying the knot in Six Senses Fort Barwara that is situated in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Well, according to the latest reports, the rooms in this particular period in the resort are completely sold out.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in ANI, an enquiry was made regarding the availability of rooms during the period of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding and the hotel staff reportedly informed them that they are completely sold out for those dates. "We are completely booked from December 5 to December 11. Rooms can be booked post December 12," a staff member from the hotel said.

Reports further suggested that the luxurious property is also sold out from December 7 to December 10 on popular websites like Make My Trip and Go Ibibo, which provide hotel and travel booking services. The rooms being sold out during the dates that are rumoured to be the dates that Vicky and Katrina have chosen to get hitched is somewhat grabbing all the attention. Well, neither Katrina Kaif nor Vicky Kaushal have spoken about their relationship publicly till date. All we can do is just wait till any official confirmation is made.

It was only yesterday that Vicky Kaushal’s Love Per Square Foot co-star Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram stories to post news regarding the mobile ban during the big wedding. Sharing the news he wrote, “Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah main…” This grabbed all the limelight and fans speculated it to be a subtle hint of conformation.

How excited are you to see Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tying the knot?

