Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to sell wedding PICS to international magazine like Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas?

December is finally here and each passing day is bringing us closer to the much-awaited wedding of rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Although nothing has been yet confirmed by the duo, reports with details about their big day have been doing the rounds for the past several weeks. Now, the latest buzz is that Katrina and Vicky will be taking Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ route and selling the rights of their wedding photos to an international magazine.

For the unversed, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be exchanging vows on the 9th of December at Six Senses Resort, near Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Fans excitedly await to see glimpses of Kat and Vicky on their special day. However, if the latest reports by BollywoodLife are to be believed, fans might not get access to these photos anytime soon, since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly decided to sell the rights of their wedding photos exclusively to an international magazine. Reportedly, Katrina and her team are closing in on a deal with the Indian edition of the magazine for a hefty amount. This comes a few days after reports of a possible ‘no phones’ restriction at Kat and Vicky’s wedding surfaced on the web.

Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Katrina and Vicky will have their court marriage either today or tomorrow under the Special Marriage Act. A source close to the development informed,” Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events.”

