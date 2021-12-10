Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal send a token of love to B’Town celebs; Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra share VIDEO

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now married. The lovebirds made things official yesterday, on the 9th of December, as they tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Last night, as the newlyweds shared a few priceless moments from their wedding day on their respective social media handles, B’Town celebs as well as their millions of fans poured in love and congratulatory wishes. And today, a few of these celebrities who were not part of the wedding ceremony, have shared the sweet token of love that VickTrina has sent their way as a couple.

Katrina and Vicky were joined by their families and close friends on their special day. For the unversed, the duo invited only some 120 odd guests to their wedding festivities at Six Senses Fort Barwara, at Sawai Madhopur Rajasthan. Reports also claim that they will soon host a reception for their industry colleagues and friends in Mumbai soon. But before that, Vicky and Katrina have sent in a wedding token to some of their friends.

Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Kanika Dhillon took to Instagram stories to share glimpses of the same. From the pictures and video, it can be seen that the token includes a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a personal handwritten note which has the symbol of ‘Om’ and the words, “Shukar Rab Da, Shukar Sab Da” (Gratitude to God, gratitude to everyone) written on top of it. While sharing these pictures and videos, Vaani, Manish, and Kanika, congratulated Kat and Vicky and wished them the very best on this new journey together.

Take a look:

This morning, the newlyweds were seen taking a private charter plane at the airport in Jaipur. Their respective families were spotted at the airport too.

