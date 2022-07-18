Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share ‘best part’ of Maldives trip as they enjoy zip-lining & snorkelling; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently vacationing in the Maldives and they are enjoying every bit of their time in the tropical paradise. The power couple has been accompanied by Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Isabelle Kaif, Anand Tiwari, Mini Mathur, etc and the gang is seen making the most of their time in the Maldives by having fun at the beachside, in the pool and taking part in the adventure activities as well. In fact, Vicky and Katrina have also been treating fans with beautiful pics from their vacation.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Vicky has now shared an interesting video of himself with the gang as they enjoyed a zipline activity. The video begins with the entire gang giving a group hug and encouraging each other following which each one of them takes the zipline from one corner to another. Each one of them was seen taking the zipline and later the entire group came together for a perfect selfie. On the other hand, Katrina also shared a video on her Instagram story wherein she was seen enjoying snorkelling with friends. Clearly, the power couple is busy making some beautiful memories in the Maldives. She also shared a pic wherein she was posing with her girl gang.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post here:

Check out Katrina Kaif’s video here:

For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky had flown to the Maldives to celebrate the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress’ birthday. Talking about the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The horror comedy will hit the screens on November 4, 2022. She is also working on the much awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is working on Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Sam Bahadur.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's new pic from Maldives is just what we needed to beat our Monday blues