Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari, Kabir Khan & more turn into kids, enjoy waterslide in Maldives; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently in the Maldives celebrating the actress' 39th birthday. They have also been accompanied by Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Angira Dhar, Sebastien Laurent Michel, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, and Ileana D'Cruz. Now, a few hours back, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress shared a video on her social media handle from the Maldives and can be seen having a gala time as they were seen enjoying a water slide.

Katrina shared the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it: "Yeh dosti!" In it, we can hear the song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin in the background. A few hours back, Kaushal also shared a glimpse of himself with his wife Katrina on social media and they can be seen candidly laughing with each other on a yacht. The lovebirds can also be seen twinning in white. Sharing the picture, Vicky captioned it with an infinity sign in the caption.

Sharing a sneak peek from her birthday, Katrina wrote, "Birthday wala din (The day of my birthday)." Vicky also dropped an adorable picture of his wife Katrina on her birthday and penned a sweet note, that read" "Baar baar din yeh aaye... baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently awaiting the release of Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which will be released in theatres on October 7. The actress will star next in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has the action-thriller film, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the pivotal role. It is set to hit the big screens on Eid 2023. The actress also has Phone Bhoot and Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

