Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal shower birthday love on latter’s younger bro Sunny Kaushal with sweet messages

As Sunny Kaushal turned a year older today, Vicky Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif shared love filled messages for the birthday boy
Vicky Kaushal, who is the heartthrob of the nation and aces the art of making ladies go weak on their knees, is also doting brother to Sunny Kaushal and he has proved it time and again. In fact, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor had spent the lockdown with his brother and their social media was proof to the fun they had together. So, when the Gold actor turned a year older, Vicky took it as an opportunity to shower birthday love on his baby brother in an adorable manner.

The Manmarziyan actor shared a beautiful throwback picture from their childhood days. In the picture, both Vicky and Sunny were seen sitting on chairs and enjoying their drinks while wearing a birthday cap. Undoubtedly, the two looked cute as a button in the throwback picture. He captioned the image as "Happy birthday bro @sunsunnykhez." Not just, Vicky, but his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif had also sent birthday wishes to the Bhangra Paa Le star. She wrote, "Happiest happy birthday @sunsunnykhez. All the love, success and joy this year" followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s birthday wish for Sunny Kaushal:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday bro! @sunsunnykhez

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Interestingly, Katrina’s birthday wish for Vicky’s brother has been bagging a lot of attention from the fans. After all, Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. Although, they haven’t made an official announcement about it, their social media PDA and frequents hangouts together speak volumes about their love affair going strong by the day.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal's instagram; Katrina Kaif's Instagram

