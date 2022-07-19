Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny, Sharvari & gang are all smiles in NEW pics from their Maldives vacay

Katrina Kaif had the best time of her life as she went to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday with her friends and family. Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Illena D'cruz, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Isabella Kaif, and others. They flooded social media with fun and exotic pictures from their tropical vacation.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Sharvari Wagh dropped some more fun pictures from their vacay. In the photos, the gang looked happy as they spend quality time together. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "We made sure there is enough shor on the shore".

Similarly, Mini Mathur too posted a gorgeous photo with her girl gang including Katrina, Sharvari, Illena, Isabella, and others.

Check new photos here:

On July 19, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to the bay after spending amazing time in Maldives. The couple was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. They kept their airport look comfy and casual. Vicky and Katrina were accompanied by Sunny, Illena, Isabella and others at the airport.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina is currently looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot on November 4. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina’s first attempt at the horror-comedy genre. Apart from this, she will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a key role. This isn’t all. Katrina will also be seen working with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif hold hands as they return from Maldives holiday with friends; PHOTOS