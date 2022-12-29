Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: 7 Celeb couples and their New Year's plans

We are just two days away to bid 2022 goodbye. The year has been a roller coaster ride for Bollywood celebs. After the pandemic, this year, celebs were seen going all out to entertain their fans and the audience with their blockbuster films. Apart from having a great year professionally, a lot of celebs enjoyed their personal front to the fullest. From getting married to the love of their lives to welcoming babies to the family and cherishing the newfound love, the year was bliss. Ahead of the New Year, a lot of celeb couples have already jetted off to their favourite destinations to celebrate the occasion. From Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, here's taking a look at your favourite couples and how they wish to ring in the New Year. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

The Royal couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan often dish out major couple goals. After spending time in London with their son Taimur, the sweet family took off to Switzerland recently. The couple was seen leaving with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Since the pandemic began, they couldn't travel to their favourite location, Gstaad. It's Bebo's all-time favourite place and she is often seen expressing her love. The couple is having a gala time there with their little ones. The actress recently posted videos and pictures in which they were seen sporting winter coats and enjoying the vibe there. Well, we definitely can't wait for Bebo to share their New Year's family picture on social media.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Love birds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Now, the duo is spending their time in Rajasthan while enjoying the scenic locations and jungle safari. It is the same place where they got married in 2021. Katrina took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their wildlife vacay. The couple looked all things gorgeous as they enjoyed the sunset view. She also shared pictures of the animals that they spotted during their trip. Katrina called it magical and also said that it is one of her favourite places. Away from the bustle, VicKat is surely having the best time together.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan It all started with a mystery woman but it transpired into a beautiful relationship between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. They started seeing each other in January this year and now, they are going strong in their relationship. After enjoying several dinner and movie dates and a European vacay, Saba and Hrithik recently jetted off to Courchevel with his kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan, and cousin Pashmina Roshan. The sweet family is spending time amid the snowcapped mountains. Hrithik shared a picture with the family as they posed in their winter outfits and enjoyed the chilly weather. They were seen recreating the Hum Saath Saath Hain moment. Going by the picture, it looks like Saba shares a good rapport with Hrithik's kids. Soon after the Greek God of Bollywood posted the picture, his father and director Rakesh Roshan commented, "Miss you beautiful family." Even his ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped red heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen leaving the city recently. The duo was clicked at the airport as they left early in the morning. Anushka was seen sporting a black high-neck top with denim jeans and a winter cap. She also carried a winter coat. Virat, on the other hand, opted for a white sweatshirt and black jeans. Their daughter Vamika wasn't captured but we are sure the duo might share a picture with her from their vacay. Where did the duo go? This is something that only time will tell or maybe their Instagram posts.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Amid wedding rumours, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen leaving for their New Year's holiday today. Though the duo didn't get clicked together at the airport but it was quite evident that they were jetting off to an undisclosed location with each other. Sid and Kiara were seen sporting stylish outfits. The rumoured love birds have already got their fans quite excited and they are now eagerly waiting to see their New Year's pictures just like us!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently returned from Qatar after enjoying the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. Post that, they headed to Alibaug to celebrate Christmas and New Year's at their plush house. The duo was clicked at the Gateway of India to board the jetty. This year, the couple bought a swanky bungalow in Alibaug which is reportedly worth Rs 22 crore. They also performed a Griha Pravesh pooja in August this year. We can't wait for them to share pictures of them and their new house.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might skip their New Year's holiday. The duo is currently enjoying the new phase of their lives as they welcomed their daughter Raha in November. The new parents are leaving no stone unturned to spend time with their munchkin. They celebrated Christmas at home with the family. It looks like they will ring in New Year's with Raha and other family members at home.

