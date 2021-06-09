Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal trend as netizens flood Twitter with memes after Harsh Varrdhan's dating comment

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's confirmation about Katrina and Vicky dating was big news for 'VicKat' fans to digest. They also flooded social media to express their happiness.

Rumoured lovers and Vicky Kaushal unintentionally took social media by storm on Wednesday due to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's gaffe. If you're wondering what we're referring to, let us bring you up to date. Harsh recently appeared on Zoom's chat show By Invite Only to promote his new project. On the show, the actor was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes is true.

Without any hesitation, Harsh said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true." Probably realising his gaffe, Harsh quickly added, "Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it." While the confirmation was some big news for 'VicKat' fans to digest, they flooded social media to express their happiness.

A section of netizens also flooded Twitter with memes and dragged Katrina's former boyfriend also into the Twitter trend. Several memes included Salman Khan. Check out some reactions to Harsh's dating confirmation of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

#KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal to Harshvardhan after they get to know that they are trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/wxHzm5mVsn — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 9, 2021

#katrinakaif and #VickyKaushal are rumoured to be dating each other Le Salman bhai to Vicky pic.twitter.com/oEwxjoFfTm — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 9, 2021

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spoke about #VickyKaushal and #KatrinaKaif’s relationship rumour and revealed it’s true that they are together! Meanwhile Selmon Bhoi pic.twitter.com/7vHxDBV52D — sab Joke H (@sabjokeh) June 9, 2021

“#VickyKaushal & #KatrinaKaif dating each other"

This news is confirmed After hearing this news;

Salman bhai be like* pic.twitter.com/MQtICpKgQR — Sneha_sahoo (@SnehasahooO) June 9, 2021

Vicky Katrina without doing any movie/adv/photoshoot remains the most loved couple. Hoping to see their wedding soon .

#VickyKaushal #VicKat #katrinakaif pic.twitter.com/AwxQyPsYtO — dusk's diary (@dusktilldawnxx) June 9, 2021

Do you think Katrina and Vicky should now officially make their relationship public? Let us know in the comments below.

