Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal trend as netizens flood Twitter with memes after Harsh Varrdhan's dating comment

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's confirmation about Katrina and Vicky dating was big news for 'VicKat' fans to digest. They also flooded social media to express their happiness.
6401 reads Mumbai
Rumoured lovers Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal unintentionally took social media by storm on Wednesday due to  Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's gaffe. If you're wondering what we're referring to, let us bring you up to date. Harsh recently appeared on Zoom's chat show By Invite Only to promote his new project. On the show, the actor was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes is true. 

Without any hesitation, Harsh said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true." Probably realising his gaffe, Harsh quickly added, "Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it." While the confirmation was some big news for 'VicKat' fans to digest, they flooded social media to express their happiness. 

A section of netizens also flooded Twitter with memes and dragged Katrina's former boyfriend Salman Khan also into the Twitter trend. Several memes included Salman Khan. Check out some reactions to Harsh's dating confirmation of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: 

Do you think Katrina and Vicky should now officially make their relationship public? Let us know in the comments below. 

