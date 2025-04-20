Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal turning cheerleaders for pals Karishma Kohli and Mikhail Yawalkar at their wedding is what we expect from our buddies: WATCH

Weeks ago, several glimpses of Katrina Kaif turning a perfect bridesmaid for her bestie Karishma Kohli went viral online. Now, the official images and wedding video of Kohli and her husband, Mikhail Yawalkar, have surfaced. In the glimpses, Kat and Vicky turn perfect cheerleaders for their pals and this is what every friend deserves. Check it out!

Microblogging site X(formerly Twitter) is currently buzzing with glimpses from the wedding of filmmaker Karishma Kohli and Mikhail Yawalkar. While the couple definitely stole the show with their love-filled gestures, it’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who are setting major best friends goals. The clips show VicKat cheering for the bride and the groom as they arrive to exchange their wedding vows.

We also see the Merry Christmas actress requesting a kiss from the newlyweds. Next up is a glimpse of Kat dancing sweetly with her best buddy. Don’t miss the Chhaava star grooving with the bride.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif turn cheerleaders for friends:

Take a look at some more glimpses from the wedding:

Weeks ago, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and dropped some wonderful images from her “Best Friends Weddings.” In the long note, the Ek Tha Tiger actress expressed, “@karishmakohli there is no one quite like you , from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then.”

She further added, “You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me ,shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul.”

Calling Kohli her “ride or die for life” Kat divulged how happy she is for the couple. She also stated that Mikhail is the most amazing life partner.

Katrina Kaif pens emotional note for bestie Karishma Kohli:

Apart from Kat and Vicky, actress Mini Mathur, her husband, director Kabir Khan and Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, also attended the fun wedding.

