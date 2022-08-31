Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal twin in yellow, hold hands as they visit Arpita Khan’s home for Ganpati darshan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Today is Ganesh Chaturthi and like every year Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan has welcomed Lord Ganesh to her home. Katrina who shares a warm bond with Arpita arrived at her house with hubby Vicky. Both the stars were twinning in yellow attires and looked lovely as they posed for the paps. They had smiles on their faces and the best part was they held hands while walking.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrive at Arpita Khan’s house

In the pictures, we can see Katrina Kaif looking stunning in her lime yellow sharara. She left her hair open and her skin looked flawless. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand wore a dark yellow coloured Kurta over white pyjama. The Masaan actor completed his look with brown footwear. The couple walked hand in hand and smiled as they posed for the paparazzi.

Check out Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pictures:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif will star next in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, and Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

He will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled next.

