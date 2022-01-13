Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal: Star couples celebrating their first Lohri together

This year, Lohri will be celebrated today, on the 13th of January, 2022. For the uninitiated, the festival of ‘Lohri’ is typically celebrated in the northern region of India. It is celebrated one day before Makar Sankranti, to mark the harvesting season of the new year at the end of the winter solstice, while the community prays for a healthy crop. Lohri coincides with other festivals celebrated across different regions in the country, such as, Bhogali Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan.

Having said that, every year, B’Town celebs celebrate Lohri with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm as well. As we know, several star couples tied the knot in 2021, which means, this year, they will be celebrating their first Lohri together. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, to Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal, let’s have a glance at all the lovebirds who will be ringing in Lohri 2022 as a couple.

Take a look:

1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

A love story kept under wraps successfully, left the entire nation stunned when the happy wedding pictures hit the ‘gram. We are talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who got married hardly over a month back, on the 9th of December, 2021. Vicky often shares glimpses of the love he carries for his Punjabi roots, and surely, Lohri 2022 will be extra special for him, given that it will be his first time celebrating the festival with Katrina.

2. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

After dating for over a decade, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally took the plunge last year as they got married in an intimate wedding in Chandigarh on the 16th of November. There’s hardly any doubt that the two soulmates are head over heels in love with each other. Although together for so many years, this will be Raj and Patra’s first Lohri together as husband and wife.

3. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in a traditional Himachal wedding last year on June 4th. The two kept it an extremely close-knit and intimate affair with only 20 guests attending their wedding in a farmhouse in Mandi. Since then, Yami and Aditya have celebrated many festivals together like Karwa Chauth and Diwali. And this time around, it will be their first Lohri together.

4. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal last year on the 24th of January. Varun and Natasha exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in Alibaug, attended by close friends and family. Days before their first wedding anniversary, Varun and Natasha will also be ringing in Lohri 2022 as a married couple.

5. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal

Student Of The Year 2 fame actor Aditya Seal made things official with his girlfriend of over four years, Anushka Ranjan on 21st November last year. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with Ranjan’s BFF Alia Bhatt in attendance as well. In an interview with ETimes, Anushka said, “I have never loved someone so deeply. I have tremendous respect for Aditya and we are best of friends.” Well, the lovebirds are all set to celebrate their first Lohri together as man and wife.

Team Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very blessed Lohri 2022!

