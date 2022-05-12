Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York: Home away from home

Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant called Sona. The husband and the wife make one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since their dreamy wedding last December, fans have been going gaga over them. The actors have a huge following on social media and they often treat them to mushy photos, while they keep coming back for more. They have also been sharing glimpses from their NYC holiday. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Katrina took to her Instagram space and shared a picture from PeeCee’s restaurant, Sona. Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal just visited’s New York restaurant called Sona. The husband and the wife make one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since their dreamy wedding last December, fans have been going gaga over them. The actors have a huge following on social media and they often treat them to mushy photos, while they keep coming back for more. They have also been sharing glimpses from their NYC holiday. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Katrina took to her Instagram space and shared a picture from PeeCee’s restaurant, Sona. In the photo shared by Katrina, one can see her and Vicky posing with a member from the restaurant. The Tiger 3 actress looked adorable in a printed dress. She kept her hair down and styled them in soft waves. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen donning a grey tee-shirt with black denim pants. He is also seen wearing a cap. They posed and smiled for the picture together. Sharing the photo, Katrina lauded Priyanka venture. She wrote, “Home away from home - @sonanewyork Loved the vibe – (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing (starry eyed emoji).” Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra’s Sona restaurant in New York:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting line-up of films. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.