Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal wedding: 120 fully vaccinated guests to attend ceremony; Reports

Only a few days are left for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. As reported the couple is getting married on December 9 in Rajasthan. And now there is a fresh report that 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending their wedding. The guests have to follow the COVID 19 protocols and only double vaccinated guests will get entry into the wedding. The information was shared by Free Press Journal. The portal claims that the information was shared by Rajendra Kishan, the district collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

The report mentions that 120 guests have been invited to the wedding as per the information given by the organisers and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10. The DC said that the organisers have been asked to strictly follow all the protocols. Also, those who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed without RT-PCR test. The collector had also conducted a meeting regarding the security of the wedding. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, Kabir Khan and others will be attending the wedding.

Amid this today in the evening Vicky was spotted outside the residence of Katrina Kaif. He greeted the shutterbugs with folded hands as they wished the actor for his wedding. According to WION reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to wear ace Indian designer Sabyasachi. Katrina Kaif will also be wearing designers Abu Jani (for Mehendi), Manish Malhotra (for Sangeet).

