Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding: All you need to know about bride and groom’s families

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be soon tying the knot in Rajasthan. Their wedding will be nothing less than a royal affair as they will be hitched in a heritage resort on December 9. The bride and groom have already reached to destinations. They were spotted in ethnic attires at the airport as they headed for the wedding. Their family members were also seen leaving the city. Today in the morning other guests were also spotted landing at the Jaipur airport.

Right from Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi to Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur, all were seen at the airport. Gurdas Maan was also seen leaving the city. Well, the couple has already given strict instructions and security has also been beefed up in the city. Sawai Madhopur DM has already conducted a meeting and mentioned that 120 guests will be coming for the wedding. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed. Other details of the wedding are still under wrap. Fans are eagerly waiting for the couple’s first photo as man and wife.

Ahead of the biggest wedding of the year, let’s know about the families of both sides. Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal worked in Mumbai, but soon quit it to pursue a career in films. As mentioned by News18, Sham stayed at a paying guest accommodation in Santa Cruz, where he used to live with ten fellow Punjabi men, who were stuntmen. That was the time when Sham discovered his profession as a stuntman.

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal began his Bollywood journey before Vicky. Sunny worked as an assistant director to Raaghav Dar for My Friend Pinto. He also assisted filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar in Gunday. He was last seen in Shiddat.

Coming to Katrina Kaif’s family, she has seven siblings- three elder sisters named Stephanie, Christine and Natasha; three younger sisters named Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle; and an elder brother named Michael. Her third sister Christine Turquotte is married. Natasha Turquotte is a jewellery artist. Melissa Turquotte is a professor and Mathematician and won the prestigious Laing O’ Rourke Mathematics Award at Imperial College in 2009. Katrina's youngest sister Sonia Turquotte is a photographer and a designer.

The actress’ mother, Suzanne Turquotte is a lawyer and social worker who separated from her husband Mohammed Kaif when the actor was very young.

