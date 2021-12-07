Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bride to be to apply organic henna during her mehendi ceremony

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to become Mr and Mrs and the grand celebrations for the same have already begun. The couple will be tying the knot in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. Interestingly, Vicky and Katrina and their respective family had also reached the wedding venue on Monday and are quite ecstatic about the celebrations. While the couple is having their sangeet ceremony tonight, it is reported that Katrina will be having her mehendi ceremony tomorrow.

As per the recent update, the bride to be will be applying organic henna for the mehendi ceremony. In fact, around 20 kg of organic mehendi power has also been reportedly supplied from Sojat town in Rajasthan for Vicky and Katrina’s D-day. For the uninitiated, Sojat town is known for its mehendi cultivation. “We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali," Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, was quoted saying to PTI.

It is reported that apart from mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been sent for Katrina’s wedding. Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina will be celebrating their mehendi ceremony together. “Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mama, mami are all looking forward to officially welcome Katrina into the family,” a source close to TOI was quoted saying.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Mehendi: Ladkewalas excited to officially welcome the bride to family